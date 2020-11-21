Merlin Dale Kreutzer, 84, of Fayette passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, Missouri.
Merlin was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Horton, Kansas, a son of Frederick Martin and Madlene Pearl Gaskill Kreutzer. He served his nation in the U.S. Army Canine Corps, where he trained dogs to be used to protect military installations. Merlin married Elizabeth Ann Simpson in Kansas City on Jan. 26, 1963. Ann survives at their home. Merlin was employed with MU Physical Plant and Residential Life, taking early retirement after 27 years of service. During this time, he also built rock retaining walls and started Kreutzer Trucking and Excavating. He continued full-time operation of his business upon his retirement from the university. He was a member of the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association and the Fayette Jaycees.
In addition to his wife, Merlin is survived by a son, Gregory Allan Kreutzer (Sheri Lowery) of Columbia; two daughters, Rhonda Lynn Lane of Dexter and Lori Kaye Kopp (Justin) of Fayette; five grandchildren: Andrea Thacher (Kyle), Kerri Lane, Darcie Lane (R.J. Wood), Colten Kopp and Keanen Kopp; and two great-grandchildren, Sam and Will Thacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Perry Lane; two brothers, John Lawrence and Harley Kreutzer; and by two sisters, Lorraine Murillo and Nancy Poor.
Services honoring Merlin’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with the Rev. Robert Simpson officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Fayette City Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Senior Center or the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association.
