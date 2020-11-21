Michael D. Newman, 66, of Fayette passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at Lakeview Healtcare and Rehab in Boonville.
Mike was born Oct. 10, 1954, a son of Harrell and Esther Johnson Newman. He is survived by a sister, Linda Sudol, and her family. Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Newman; and his parents, Harrell and Esther Newman.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Mike will be buried near his daughter at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette.