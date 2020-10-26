Dr. Michael Friedman, 65, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep Oct. 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Emilja Friedman, father of Alex Friedman and grandfather of Adam Friedman. Survivors also include his mother and father, Shirley and David Friedman; sister, Sheila Cranman (Kevin); sister-in-law Rita Rapp (Ron); and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Michael was born July 25, 1955, in Cape Girardeau. He graduated Sikeston Senior High School and then attended Drury University. He received his medical degree from MU and completed a residency in internal medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. He went on to complete a second residency in anesthesiology at Washington University.
Michael first practiced anesthesiology in Kansas City. Then, he moved to Columbia and practiced for 18 years at Boone Hospital Center. He spent the last 12 years at Surgery Center of Columbia. He loved his work, including his patients and coworkers, and that love was reciprocated.
In addition to his career as a highly respected physician, Mike pursued a myriad of interests, including photography, cycling, traveling, attending jazz concerts, hiking, scuba diving and cooking. He generously shared his love of photography by taking portraits of many friends and family members.
Mike had a wonderful smile, and he always had energy to explore new things. He accumulated numerous friends throughout his life and stayed in touch with college buddies, medical school friends, present and former nurses, physicians and medical associates. He was a generous supporter of the arts and many other causes.
He will be remembered as a loving, loyal and devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and uncle, and will be dearly missed by many friends.
Private funeral services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home. The service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will be livestreamed via the Memorial Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The video will be saved for viewing later.
Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to American Heart Association.