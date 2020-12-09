Michael Lee Vaughn, 58, of Columbia passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Truman Veterans’ Hospital. He was born Dec. 21, 1962, in Columbia to James and Marjorie (Johnson) Vaughn.
Michael graduated from Southern Boone High School and attended Columbia Cosmetology School. He then went into the Marines and served his country for a little over two years before coming back to Columbia to be a hairdresser. He worked at Fantastic Sams, J. Michaels and finally at Green Meadows Hair & Spa. He was also an amazing photographer and enjoyed taking pictures at SoCo/Yin Yang of the ladies of drag. He also loved tailgating for games. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his siblings, Lillian Vaughn, Beverly Gardner, Meredith Vaughn, Racine Vaugh and Edward Vaughn (Lisa), all of Columbia, Gary Vaughn (Coritha) of Columbia and Springfield and Keith Vaughn of Moberly; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, many aunts and uncles and his brother-in-law David Gardner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.