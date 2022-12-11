Michael T. Moore, D&M Sound owner/manager, died at Boone Hospital December 3rd, 2022, after a long battle with MRSA bacterial infection, complicated by his blood cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Mike was born Christmas Eve, 1948 to Nadine and James T. Moore. Mike was a proud Hickman Kewpie and Mizzou Tiger, majoring in Economics and Speech & Debate.

