Michael T. Moore, D&M Sound owner/manager, died at Boone Hospital December 3rd, 2022, after a long battle with MRSA bacterial infection, complicated by his blood cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Mike was born Christmas Eve, 1948 to Nadine and James T. Moore. Mike was a proud Hickman Kewpie and Mizzou Tiger, majoring in Economics and Speech & Debate.
Mike started tinkering with electronics at a young age, even building his own audio amplifiers. This eventually led to his choice of careers in the Consumer Electronics industry. He established D&M Sound in 1971. He became Regional Manager for Bose Corporation in the 1980s, traveling to dealers throughout the Midwest. He returned to D&M Sound 20 years ago and enjoyed working until the last week of his life. His clients included billionaires and trash collectors and he treated them all with respect and care. He took great pride in giving everyone the benefit of his expertise, designing and installing home entertainment and business audio/video systems that brought his customers the most value and happiness. Mike contributed much time and money to many local and national non-profits, especially those related to music education and stream/wilderness conservation.
Mike delighted in live concerts and recorded music, from Folk to Classical to Blues, Americana, and Rock. He enjoyed theater, museums, and good food. He claimed he always won his friends’ poker money. In earlier years, he was an excellent tennis and racquetball player.
Mike’s parents taught him to fly-fish when he was a preschooler, resulting in a lifelong passion for fly-fishing. Mike taught others to fly-fish and was generous in sharing his hand-tied flies. Even old pros claim Mike’s flies were the most effective they’d ever used. One of his greatest thrills was fly-fishing all over the US with his fishing buddies.
Mike was an only child, though he was close to his cousins Chuck Moore, David Moore, Larry Moore, and recently deceased Bill McMickle. When he married Anne Kelly, he gained a big family and cherished his time with Chris and Jan Kelly, Elizabeth Kelly and Peter Biessener, and Carol Kelly. He was deeply fond of his nieces and nephews Brian, Adrian, and Greg Kelly, and Jackson and Katherine Hambrick. He adored his daughter Michelle; her happiness brought him the greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Moore, and his daughter Michelle Moore.
To honor Mike, please listen to music that you love and “keep him in your heart a while.” In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Music Education Fund, Boys & Girls Club of Columbia, 1200 N. 7th Street, Columbia, Missouri 65203 https://www.bgc-columbia.org/get-involved/donate
