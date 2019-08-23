Michael Reyburn Judd, 74, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at University Hospital.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service where friends and family will be invited to share stories of Mike will be held at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Michael was born May 17, 1945, in Columbia, Missouri, the son of William Glenn Judd and Helen Frances Rader, both of whom have preceded him in death. In 1985, Mike was united in marriage to Rita (Malin) Judd, who survives at their home. Mike was a computer specialist for the University of Missouri. Mike was always generous, kind and ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He liked taking road trips and being outdoors. He earned his black belt in taekwondo.
Mike is survived by his wife, Rita; two daughters, Jessica Judd of Arizona and Sarah Judd and her husband, Austin Fitzgerald, of Columbia; one sister, Glenda Masters and her husband, Tom, of Columbia; and one brother, John R. Judd and his wife, Angele, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
