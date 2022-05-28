Michael Sapp of Boonville, passed away May 27th, 2022, at University Hospital; he was 74. He was born Aug. 15, 1947, to Andrew and Ella Rippeto Sapp.
He married Sherry Martin Sapp on February 11, 1966, at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church in Columbia.
He worked as a brick layer for Sapp Masonary and Du Right Masonry. Michael was a member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, his son, Eric (Terri) Sapp of Prairie Home, his daughter, Mendy (Bob) Majers of Bloomington, Illinois; 2 brothers, Gary (Joyce) Sapp of Columbia and Terry (Glenda) Sapp of Rocheport; 2 sisters, Almeda (Jim) Curtis of Ashland and Jayne (Donnie) Stephens of Rocheport; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren;
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Little Bonne Femme Cemetery in care of the family.
Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.