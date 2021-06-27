Michael T. Lowry, born December 16, 1947 passed away on June 18, 2021 at 2:11 AM. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fall when it is cooler.
As stubborn as he was in life, so he was in death. He would not leave until he was “damn good and ready”. And there was no prodding or pushing that could speed him up. So we would wait.
Michael was a man of nature. He was happiest when doing “Cold Water Therapy” in a trout stream or sitting in the woods hunting with friends. He was spiritual with all that was nature.
Everyone will attest that he loved a good story or joke, but that man could not tell one without blowing the punch line. And if you could be patient enough to listen all the way to the end of one of his stories, he would be sure to attempt to educate you on any history attached to the subject.
Michael never met a stranger, and if you were fortunate enough to be his friend, he would do anything for you.
He was loved and will be missed.
Please no flowers. Instead, we ask you to donate to your favorite conservation or wildlife agency.