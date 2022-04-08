Michael J. Tuley, 64 of Columbia, Missouri died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his home in Columbia.
He was involved with the Old Ice House Theatre in Hannibal and the Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canton, Missouri with inurnment in Queen of Peace Cemetery at Ewing, Missouri with Military Honors.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 PM until the time of services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canton.
Memorials may be made to Maplewood Barn Theatre.