Michael Wayne Carr, 59, of Dalton, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia because of COVID-19 complications.
Michael was born May 8, 1961, to Glen Carr and Linda Miller Carr-Hazen in Fairfield, Iowa. He graduated from the Van Buren High School in Keosauqua, Iowa, with the class of ’79. Before his retirement in 2016, Michael worked as a plant supervisor in plastics manufacturing for Chevron Phillips. Since his retirement, he enjoyed managing his cattle farm, being outdoors, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Glen Carr; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Edna Carr; and maternal grandparents, Richard Miller and Refa Miller-Carr.
Michael was a beloved pappy, father, brother and son. He is survived by his mother, Linda Miller Carr-Hazen (David) of Sperry, Iowa; daughter, Chelsie Bruce (Trinity) of Mansfield, Texas; son, Logan Carr of Arlington, Texas; brother, Mitchell Carr of Libertyville, Iowa; and a sister, Cathy Schaus of Batavia, Iowa; step-sisters, Ashley Banes (Levi) of New London, Iowa, and Tara Nahorny (Ben) of Danville, Iowa; grandsons, Graham and Benjamin Bruce and Oliver Bruce (expecting) of Mansfield, Texas; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends that loved him very much.
Michael was a two-time kidney transplant recipient and wished for expressions of sympathy to be given to Southwestern Renal Dialysis Center in Fairfield, Iowa, University of Iowa Hospital Transplant Center or to the family at 2709 Avondale Drive Mansfield, TX 76063.
Michael wished to be cremated and, because of COVID-19, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. More details will be provided in the spring. We want everyone to be able to celebrate his life at a safe time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com or in care or Chelsie or Logan Carr at 2709 Avondale Drive Mansfield, TX 76063.