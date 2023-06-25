Battling depression for decades, Michele Hager-Harrison-Prado died June 9, 2023, by suicide at Finger Lakes State Park near Columbia, MO, knowing of no other way to end her emotional pain.

She dearly loved and is loved by her wife Beth, for whom Michele was the love of her life; her daughter and son-in-law Jill and Jeff Farrell and their daughters Codi Jean and Casey Rose, of San Diego, CA; her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Beth Collyer and their children Finn Alexander and Annabelle Elizabeth, of Grand Rapids, MI; her siblings Camilla Gehring (Columbus, IN), Veronica Kagley (Abilene, TX); Tim Hager (Columbus, IN), Bridget Mitchell (Grand Rapids, MI), and Damian Hager (Lima, Peru) and their families; and her in-laws Carolyn Doyle, Hugh Harrison, Arthur DeVries, and Ronnie Doyle and their families (mid-Missouri).