Michelle R. (Sexton) Murphy, 53, of Columbia died at 4:18 a.m. March 16, 2020, because of complications of melanoma.
Michelle was born May 17, 1966, to Beverly Ballew and Walter Sexton. Michelle married Carl Murphy, her high school sweetheart, on Feb. 18, 1984, and they began their life together in Fort Benning, Georgia. Michelle and Carl moved back to Columbia in 1986, where she was a stay-at-home mom for her three children. Michelle devoted her life to raising her children and caring for her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Carl, of Columbia; her three children, Ashley, Brandon and Andrew, all of Columbia; two grandchildren, Connor and Teagan; sister, Paula St. Clair of Columbia; mother-in-law, Mary Wyatt of Sturgeon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly and Walter Sexton.
Private family services will be held Friday, March 20, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at millardfamilychapel.com.