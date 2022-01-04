Michelle Renee Asbury, 60, of Columbia, MO passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, while surrounded by family in Columbia, MO.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 7, 2021, from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm. Memorial services will be on Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 10:00 am, both at Memorial Funeral Home.
Michelle was born in St. Louis on November 28, 1961, to Vincent and Mary (Bobbie) Nangle. She graduated from Saint Dominic High School in 1981 and received her hairstyling license after graduation.
On March 23, 1991, she married Greg Asbury. Michelle worked until their first child was born, and decided to become a home maker taking care of her two sons and husband.
She loved to entertain and cook, nobody ever left the house hungry, spending time at the beach at Lago Mar, and most of all visiting with family and friends.
When her boys were young she shuttled them and multiple friends to practices, plays, and events. Although she hated her sons playing football, she was always the football team mom. We think she broke the record for how many 9th grade boys you can fit in a Navigator on trips from West Jr to Hickman for sports.
In the boys’ high school days, she would go get all the food for Thursday night dinners for the whole team. Her life was raising her children and taking care of her husband. Michelle always put family before herself.
The screened in porch is where many hours were spent with family and friends, it was her favorite place. Michelle also enjoyed mowing her 6 acre yard, which she used as her “tanning bed”, and her hubby appreciated very much. Everybody knew how tender and loving Michelle was.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; two sons, Kyle (Ashley) and their daughter, Riley, and Ryan (Jessica) and their son, Grayson on the way; sisters, Mary (George) Bennett, Linda (Barry) Gnade, Mary Pat (Alan) Stahlschmidt, Louise (Tom) Birkenmeier, Laura (Tom) Stewart, Meg (John) Pisani, and Julie (Greg) Fix; brother, Vincent (Debbie) Nangle; 23 nieces and nephews; and multiple great nieces and nephews.
