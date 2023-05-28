Michael Alan Jacovitch, 67, of Columbia Mo, passed away on April 28th, 2023. Mike was born on March 28th, 1956, in Roanoke Virginia to John Jacovitch and Peggy Cundiff Jacovitch. He is survived by his brothers Dave of Kingman, Arizona, and Dan of Lexington, Kentucky.
Mike called Columbia home for over 50 years, working in florist delivery for more than 30 of those years. Mike was a very private and artistic minded individual who enjoyed writing. He found great joy in reading the Bible, caring for his cat, and working with miniature motors. He will be missed by family and friends.