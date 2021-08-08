Mildred “Elaine” Gordon, age 84, of Fulton, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021.
Elaine was born April 23, 1937, to Earnest F. Moore and Janie (Calvin) Moore in Fulton, Missouri. She grew up on 2nd Street, climbed the bluff to school all her life, and graduated from Fulton High School in 1955.
During her early teen years, Elaine was a checker at Renner’s Market in Fulton. In 1956, she became a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell in Fulton, a position she held through 1957.
Elaine married Leland Gordon, Jr. of Jefferson City on February 25, 1956. The devoted couple raised three sons and spent their entire married life of over 65 years in Fulton.
While raising her family, Elaine enjoyed competing in the “Powder Puff” bowling league. She also contributed her time to being a Cub Scout Den Mother, helping with school functions, volunteering at the Bush School library, serving Meals on Wheels, and many other charitable activities.
Elaine fulfilled her lifelong dream in 1976 when she became a Certified Nursing Attendant at Boone Hospital, where she worked until 2005.
Elaine was known for her cheerful smile, her positive outlook on life, and her deep love for her family. She also had a wonderful sense of humor. At the annual pot luck family Christmas gatherings, she would always sneak an awful dish onto the table, then watch as people grimaced and conjectured about which old aunt had brought it.
Elaine will be sorely missed by her surviving family: husband Lee Gordon; sons Vance Gordon and Vincent Gordon of Columbia, and Bryce Gordon of Fulton; brother Walter “Wiley” Moore of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clarence Richard Moore of St. Ann, MO, and her cousin and lifelong best friend, Carol Thomas.
After a private memorial service at Maupin Funeral Home, officiated by Mike Crowson, Elaine will be laid to rest at Callaway Memorial Garden in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her name to a charity of your choice is suggested.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com