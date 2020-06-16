Mildred Karen (Eby) Neumann, 79, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home in Columbia. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Internment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Mildred was born April 21, 1941, in Mobile, Alabama, to Harold Edward Eby and Maggie Lee (Ferguson) Eby.
She attended Mobile College and the Providence School of Nursing. After graduation, she pursued a lifelong career in nursing. After moving to Columbia, she was an emergency room supervisor at Columbia Regional Hospital and continued her career at Boone Hospital Center.
In addition to her civilian nursing duties, she was a proud member of the Army Reserve and began serving in 1974. Col. Neumann received expert marksman qualification and enjoyed competing in pistol competitions. She was ordered to active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield and served as hospital commander, 21st General Hospital, St. Louis. She attained the rank of colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bernhardt Emil Neumann Jr. She is survived by three children: two sons, Bernhardt Emil Neumann III (Gloria) and Harold Edward Neumann (Maren), and one daughter, Cecilia Elizabeth Gehlert. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, Henry and James.
Mildred enjoyed traveling and trying her luck at the casino.
As a former guardian with Central Missouri Honor Flight, memorials can be made in her honor to: Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Suite 38 Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.
