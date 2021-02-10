Denis Overholser, 85, of Columbia, MO passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. A private graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Denis was born November 22, 1935 in Columbia, the son of Dr. David and Virnelle Metts Overholser. He graduated from University High School in 1953, then began his college education at MU. He earned bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, graduating in 1957.
He went on to have a long and successful career working for General Electric in New Jersey and California before settling into his career with General Dynamics in Fort Worth, TX where he helped design and build the original radar systems. He loved MU football and basketball, and gave generously to the Engineering Students Scholarship fund at MU. He enjoyed golf, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his dear friends, Karen Rogers of Columbia; her daughter Anne Rogers & fiancée Nathan Corley; and Anne’s son Maxwell Herriman. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Jean Elise, and Roy Rogers. Denis was kind and generous soul; he will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society 616 Big Bear Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202 or the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri 2101 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202.
