Misty Mae Page (Stephens), 44, walked into the arms of her Lord on Aug. 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, MO. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines set out by the city of Columbia, masks are required inside the building and social distancing is enforced. Please be prepared to be directed by staff once you are in the building.
Misty was born Sept. 1, 1976 in Columbia, MO at University Hospital to Karen and Ronnie Stephens. She had a wonderful childhood with her brothers, Joseph and Billy and her sister, Ayla.
Misty graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 1994. She worked at CMSE for adults with disabilities for over 20 years. She was the kind of country girl that loved a steak and potato dinner followed by a good cold beer to wash it down, but she also enjoyed going out shopping and hanging out with friends. Misty loved going to all the country music concerts that came through the area. But her favorite things were her family and friends. She was always the light of the party.
Misty leaves behind her parents, brother and sister, three nephews, one niece, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles that love her. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph, and her grandparents, the Stephens’ and the Thomas's.