Morton Edward Mills, 79, of Centralia passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Eddie was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Hallsville, the son of Morton E. Mills and Ida Pearl Satterfield. On Aug. 24, 1962, at Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church, he was united in marriage to Wanda Lindsey Mills, who survives.
Eddie was in the construction business and was a union member for over 30 years. Eddie enjoyed hunting, fishing and swimming. He was known for his skills at the BBQ. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He was proud of his 34 years of sober living. He was grateful to those who helped him, and he was always willing to help someone else.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Carla Hisle of Centralia and Lorrie Hinds (Kenny) of Texas; four grandchildren, Brandon Hoskins (Cassie) of Hannibal, Corey Roberts (Ashley) of Centralia, Michelle Hoskins of Hannibal and Braydon Hinds of Texas; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
