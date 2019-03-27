The Rev. Muriel Watkins Leach, 95, of Columbia passed away Feb. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at First Christian Church, 101 N. Tenth St. When she was born, the doctor did not make a birth certificate because he was sure the tiny baby was going to die, but Muriel lived a long and full 95 years and touched many people’s lives.
She was born Aug. 9, 1923, in Republic, Pennsylvania, one of nine children. Her father was a coal miner banned from working after he tried to unionize the miners, so finances were tight. But with scholarships and holding several jobs at once, Muriel managed to finish both college and seminary. She became an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1945 when women clergy were still rare.
Once as a guest preacher at a church, she overheard the elders arguing; some said a woman should not stand behind the pulpit while others pointed out that ministers could, and she was a minister. Muriel told them that since she was barely five feet tall, she was too short to stand behind the pulpit and asked if she could just stand beside it. That was Muriel — always the problem solver and peacemaker.
She hoped to go to Africa as a missionary, but the medical board denied her request saying she did not have enough physical stamina for that. Instead, she became Director of Girls’ Work at Christ Mission Settlement in the slums of Youngstown, Ohio, and later went on to be a curriculum writer and teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana, for Weekday Religious Education.
Several years later, when she was on the denomination’s national staff in the United Christian Missionary Society, she was interviewed by seminary student Robert Leach. She thought he asked a lot of personal questions. She was right. He was interested in her, and just five months later they were engaged! They went on to minister at churches in Indiana, Mississippi, Colorado, and Missouri.
After they moved to Columbia in 1966, Muriel was a School of Nursing student adviser, Minister of Christian Education at First Christian Church, and co-pastor of Rocheport Christian Church. In the 1970s, she also created Children’s Worship Hour and was asked to present workshops on the concept in several states as well as write articles about it in the church national magazine.
Muriel was so kind that people were drawn to her. Robert went into a nursing home in 2012, and Muriel began spending winters with her daughter, Kirsten, in Florida, where she fell in love with the beach and dolphins. One day she began chatting with a young man on the beach. When she mentioned she was sad not to have seen any dolphins that day, he asked her not to leave until he returned. Twenty minutes later, he came back after running home to get his ceramic dolphin statue. He gave it to Muriel as a gift saying she was such a special person that he wanted to make sure she got to see a dolphin every day.
Kirsten feels blessed to have had so much time together with the mother she considers her best friend. Muriel and Robert, who died in 2018, had many good years together, too; they were married for 63 years. They also have a son, Corl, and granddaughter Kelsey.
When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Muriel said, "I tried to live 'love' as my way of life." She has requested that memorial gifts go to First Christian Church. Muriel didn't want dying to stop her usefulness, so she had her body donated to the MU Department of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences.