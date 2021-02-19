Myra Beth Lovelace, age 39, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at her home in Columbia.
Myra was born on May 12, 1981 in Osage Beach, Missouri to Clifford Penserum and Cari Poss.
Myra enjoyed expressing her creativity in painting. She loved the great outdoors, gardening, camping and was a wonderful cook. She loved pets of any kind. She adored her family dearly and loved spending time with them.
Myra is survived by her Mother, Cari Gaughan, and Step Father, Dave Gaughan of Columbia, Missouri; her daughter, Leiyah Dawn Phillips of Columbia, Missouri; 2 sons, Peyton Austin Lovelace of Columbia, Missouri, and Trevor Quinton Lovelace of Eldon, Missouri; one grandchild, Payton Lilly Evans of Roachport, Missouri; Fiance’, Earnest Sanders of Columbia, Missouri, 2 sisters, Jennifer Lawton (Max) of Herman, Missouri, and Ashley Ansen; One step-sister Sarah Shorthose (Ryan) of Oreana, Illinois; Maternal Grandmother, Myra Poss of Eldon, Missouri, and many other relatives and friends.
Myra was preceeded in death by her Father, Clifford Penserum; Paternal Grandparents, Charles and Mary Catherine Penserum; and Maternal Grandfather, Duane Poss.
The family will welcome friends for visitation from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Kaiser, Missouri.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.