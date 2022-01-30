Nadine B. Owen, 93, of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Nadine was born on April 7, 1928 in Boone County, Missouri, the daughter of Noah and Mary Fern (Short) Baumgartner.
Nadine attended Hickman High School, graduated from Senn High School in Chicago, Illinois, and had some college courses. Nadine was married to Stanley M. Owen on August 17, 1946 in Columbia, Missouri.
She was a homemaker, a seamstress for the public from 1964-2000, and a reweave for Pucketts in Columbia from 1965 to 1978. She was an avid gardener, and loved spending time with family.
She was survived by her sons: Ralph Owen, David Owen, both of Columbia, Paul (Karen) Owen of Ashland, Timothy (Sandra) Owen of Shawnee, Kansas, Samuel (Michele) Owen of Ashland, Stephen (Valerie) Owen of Columbia; grandchildren: Rachel, Christina, Stacy, Shelley, Marsha, Joe, Paulette, Brad, Daphne, Michael, Kayla, Nathaniel, Andrew, Linsey, Sara, Larissa; and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stanley M. Owen, daughter, Ruth Ann (Owen) Obrien, siblings: Irene Borah, Margaret Vandiver, August Baumgartner, Albert Baumgartner, Nona Mae Renfro, Bill Baumgartner.
Friends and family will be received from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, with Pastor Richard Todd officiating. Interment will follow at Barnes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Barnes Cemetery Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com