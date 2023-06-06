Nancy Elaine Boren, age 90, of Columbia, formerly of Centralia, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. She was born in Kirksville, Missouri on October 19, 1932, the daughter of her late parents Oscar Vincil and Kathleen (Young) Cundiff. She had one brother, the late William V. Cundiff. Whe was the wife of Chester Lee Boren who preceded her in death June 22, 2010. She is survived by her children: Debora Ripley of Fulton, MO and husband Pete, Kathy Wright of Branson West, MO and husband Jeff, and Tom Boren of Columbia, MO, and wife Sue.
Nancy graduated from Kirksville High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kirksville State Teacher’s College (Truman State University). On the same day of their college graduation, May 20, 1954, she and Chester were married. They moved to Centralia in 1963 where they lived for the remainder of their years and raised their children. She enjoyed golfing, reading, playing cards, and supporting her church and community. She was a member of First Christian Church of Centralia, MO.