Nancy Jane Manring Holman died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 62, surrounded by family and friends.

Nancy was the fifth of eight children, born to Gordon and Pat Manring in Albany, Missouri, February 15, 1960. She grew up on a farm east of town. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the band, cheerleading and dipping cones at the Dairy Wheel. She graduated from Albany High School in 1978.

