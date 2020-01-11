Nancy Virginia Price, 83, of Columbia passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was born June 10, 1936, in St. Louis to parents George Morris and Virginia Olds.
She graduated California State University Long Beach with a B.A. in physics. Nancy was a pioneer in computer science, beginning her work in 1957 for McDonnell Douglas. During her 45-year aerospace career, Nancy managed air defense programs in Israel, NATO countries and the U.K. She retired from Hughes Aircraft Company as the president of Hughes Canada System Division, responsible for Canadian air traffic control systems. She then joined Boeing Defense & Space Group as vice president, manager of aviation systems. She received numerous awards for her work, most notably the aerospace achievement award for successfully leading the completion of “the most advanced radar defense system in the world” for the U.K. in 1993. Nancy was an inspiring leader, beloved by both her coworkers and customers.
Nancy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. An avid golfer, she also enjoyed investing, riding motorcycles and traveling all over the world.
She is survived by her children, Kelly Poor and Kim Price; sisters Barbara Scott and Kathy Haberstroh; a brother, Edward Morris; and grandchildren, Dominic Price, Kendall Poor and Sarah Poor. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kelly McDonald.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Donations in Nancy’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
