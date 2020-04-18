Nancy W. Berry, 73, passed away on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.
The family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21.
She was born in Adair County, Missouri on Aug. 2, 1946 to James and Muriel Nalley Bruner.
Nancy is survived by her two children, Russ (Denise) Berry and Tanya (Rob) Weigand, both of Columbia; and four grandchildren, Brittany, Brooke, Kaitlyn and Emily.
