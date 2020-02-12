Nathaniel Dewayne Gregory, 54, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Villa of Blue Ridge.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Nathaniel was born Feb. 23, 1965, in Columbia to Charles R. Patrick and Carrie (Colbert) Patrick.
He attended Hickman High School and worked many jobs over the years. Most recently he was employed at Flat Branch Pub & Brewing. Nathaniel enjoyed making people laugh and was always telling jokes. He loved fishing and his beer.
Nathaniel is survived by his father, Charles Patrick of Kansas City; brother Tyrone Robinson (Mary Ann) of Great Falls, Montana; sisters Barbara Smith, Ann Bowers and Crystal Gregory of Kansas City and Tonette Lawson of Columbia; someone dear to his heart, Tiara Hickem; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Patrick; brother Phillip Robinson; and sister Regina Robinson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.