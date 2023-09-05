Neil Jackson Aslin believed in a future beyond tomorrow, and he let that future take him places. From beginnings at Hickman High class of 56 and University of Missouri (where he secured a Masters in Journalism & lifelong friendships]. He’d go on to NORAD air-defense coordinator in Minneapolis, Time-Life Magazine correspondent in New York, commodities trail-blazer in Chicago, and dedicated family man & business owner in Tulsa. He enjoyed success wherever he built it and left lasting impressions wherever he went, and yet never lost sight of the beauty that is simply living.
Neil “Jack” Aslin passed peacefully on August 10, 2023 in Naperville, IL among the close comfort of family members. As he had lived by the words of his father, Neil Clayton Aslin, that “perseverance and dedication are the two keys in life”, he persevered relentlessly throughout his long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his wife Jane (née Horn), as well as children Dagny Amber Aslin & Shawn Bingham, their spouses Evan Faassen & Debbie Bingham, and grandson Ryan Bingham. His sister Patti Jackson, brother-in-law Owen, and niece Jane join in mourning his passing. He was preceded in death by nephew David Jackson, elder sister Karen, and parents Marie and Neil C. Aslin.
