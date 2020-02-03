Nicholas Michael Ziegenfuss, 23, of Columbia passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home in Columbia.
Nicholas was born Sept. 20, 1996, in Columbia, son of Michele Ziegenfuss.
Survivors include his mother, Michele Ziegenfuss-Wolfe (Mike Wolfe) of Columbia; a brother, Zachary Ziegenfuss of Columbia; sister, Ashley Smith of St. Charles; niece, Christina Mehr; grandparents, Jeff and Kathy Landis of St. Peters; and his dog, Opie. Nick was preceded in death by his fiancé, Alexis Nickle. Every time a dog makes us smile, it's a kiss from our sweet Nicholas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Nicholas Ziegenfuss may be made to The Phoenix House at http://www.phoenixprogramsinc.org/.