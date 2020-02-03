Nicholas Michael Ziegenfuss, 23, of Columbia passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home in Columbia.

Nicholas was born Sept. 20, 1996, in Columbia, son of Michele Ziegenfuss.

Survivors include his mother, Michele Ziegenfuss-Wolfe (Mike Wolfe) of Columbia; a brother, Zachary Ziegenfuss of Columbia; sister, Ashley Smith of St. Charles; niece, Christina Mehr; grandparents, Jeff and Kathy Landis of St. Peters; and his dog, Opie. Nick was preceded in death by his fiancé, Alexis Nickle. Every time a dog makes us smile, it's a kiss from our sweet Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Nicholas Ziegenfuss may be made to The Phoenix House at http://www.phoenixprogramsinc.org/.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.