Nina Griffith, 85, passed away on January 30, 2022. She was born on December 31, 1936 and was the daughter of Wayne and Elfa Willard.
Nina is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Robert, of Columbia, Missouri; her daughter, Becky Brandt, and her husband, John, of Columbia, Missouri; her son, Jeff Griffith, and his wife, Teresa, of Independence, Missouri; two grandsons, Scott Brandt, and his wife, Briana, of Houston, Texas, and Matthew Brandt, and his wife, Cassie, of Columbia, Missouri; a great-grandson, Ryan Brandt, of Houston, Texas.
Bob and Nina owned and operated department stores in Eldorado Springs, Missouri and Buffalo, Missouri, and a ladies clothing store, in Lebanon, Missouri.
Wherever Nina and Bob lived she was involved in all phases of church work. She was an excellent pianist and accompanist and enjoyed being a member of numerous women’s groups, including PEO International. She was an avid reader, an amazing cook, and was known for her chocolate cake.
Nina had a strong faith and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a caring friend to many. She was the perfect example of a true lady and will always be loved and missed by all those who knew her.
Services for Nina Griffith will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon, with Rev. Matt Taylor officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Graveside services and burial will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Huddleston Cemetery in Alton, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Claws and Paws Adoption Center, P. O. Box 2025, Lebanon, MO 65536.