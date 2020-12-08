Nola Jean Jacobson (Smithson) died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 6, 2020 due to complications from dementia.
Friends may gather from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W Broadway, with memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Nola was born Dec. 15, 1939, the youngest daughter to Lyle and Polly Smithson. Nola graduated from Saydel High School in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1958, where she was the Homecoming Queen. Her beauty never faded. After high school, Nola went on to work at the Des Moines Credit Bureau. She married her husband Charles (Jake) Jacobson on Aug. 8, 1959. Together they had three daughters: Julie, Jackie and Jill.
In 1979, Nola and Jake moved to Columbia, where Jake took a coaching position at MU. Nola worked many jobs after moving to Columbia, including working at Sheep Breeder Magazine. However, Nola soon found a way to make her “mad money” doing what she loved, sewing. She stitched and altered many items of clothing, including countless leotards and warm-ups for the Mizzou gymnastics team. She saved many proms and weddings with her talents, and she stitched together countless memories with her quilting skills as well. She made chair cushions for the Columbia Country Club that earned her the use of a free golf cart at the club. Nola often said that joining the club was the best thing she and Jake ever did after moving to Columbia. Jake and Nola made countless friends and enjoyed many rounds of golf and fellowship at the club.
Throughout Nola’s life, she kept her sense of humor, even during her final days battling dementia. She brought joy and laughter to all she interacted with.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Polly Smithson and her sister, Sandra Olson. Survivors include her loving husband of over 61 years, Jake Jacobson; her three daughters, Julie Sparks (Eades) and Dale Sparks, Jackie Jacobson and Carl Slate, and Jill Marron (Clauss) and Tim Marron; her brother, Leland Smithson; and four grandchildren, Kyle Eades and Lindsay Eades, Katelyn Eades, Cayla Clauss and Courtney Clauss.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2609 E. Broadway #119, Columbia, MO 65201, in Nola’s honor.