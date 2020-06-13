Norah-Creina “Nickey” Dalzell, 91, of Columbia died June 11, 2020, in the presence of family at Boone Hospital Center.
Nickey was born at home on the farm in Mantua, Ohio, to Burrell Alger and Eliza Goatley. Growing up, she loved playing in the hay lofts with her older brother Bill and spending time exploring the farm.
She met Bill Dalzell in Kent, Ohio, at the age of 18 while working at a local drugstore and soda fountain. They wed on Sept. 4, 1948. After moving to Chicago, Bill and Nickey had their three children and soon moved to Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Bill was offered a position in alumni relations at MU in 1968, and at this time, Nickey and her family moved to Columbia.
Nickey loved traveling, especially with her husband Bill as hosts for the Mizzou Touring Tigers trips to Europe. Bill and Nickey continued to fulfill their love of traveling by purchasing a motor home, then joining the Show-Me Travelers and Good Sam RV Clubs. As always, Nickey reveled in her role as hostess on many of these trips.
One of her passions was entertaining friends and family, eventually creating what would become the Annual Dalzell Christmas Sing-Along, a tradition that lives on. She loved cooking and took pride in watching her meals be enjoyed, turkey à la king being a family favorite. Additionally, Bill and Nickey hosted many summer gatherings at their home on Fairview Lake.
Nickey spent much of her time volunteering at her church, Community United Methodist Church, quilting with the CUMC Quilters, singing in the church choir and being a member of a local P.E.O. chapter.
A devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nickey is survived by her daughter Ann Borgmeyer and husband Les of Columbia; son-in-law Stephen Savage of Columbia; daughter-in-law Rhonda Dalzell of Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren Kimberly Taylor (Ryan) of Kansas City, Katherine Dalzell (Paul) of St. Charles, Missouri, Molly Lindner (Jay) of Columbia, Sara Vibbard (Anthony) of Kansas City, Billy Borgmeyer (Austin) of Prairie Village, Kansas, Cara and Devin Savage of Columbia; and seven great-grandchildren. Nickey was preceded in death by her husband Bill Dalzell, her son Jeffrey Dalzell and daughter Joan Savage.
Private services will be held for family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. The services will be available for livestreaming at CommunityUMC.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Although the family is saddened by the loss of Nickey, comfort is found in the knowledge that she is reunited with the love of her life and two of her beloved children and enjoying her bourbon and water with family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Colony Pointe and the doctors and nurses who cared so deeply for her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, the P.E.O. Foundation or Community United Methodist Church. Care of Memorial Funeral Home.
