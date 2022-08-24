Norma Jean Barnhart, age 97 of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home with family by her side.
A daughter of Johnnie and Lottie (Barnett) Ricker, she was born on the family farm in Maries County Missouri, May 31, 1925.
Norma attended Campground School in Maries County and Meta High School in Osage County. She married Carlos E. Barnhart in September 1941, who preceded her in death in 1974.
As a newly married couple, they moved to Union, Missouri, to work in a shoe factory. Their next adventure took them to Fulton, Missouri, to manage a lumber company.
The last stop in their life adventure brought them to Columbia where they raised 3 children. Norma worked for Shelter Insurance until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of Westside Church and later Forum Christian Church.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Patty (Paul) Richard and her son, Rodney (Donna) Barnhart, all of Columbia, along with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Johnnie and Lottie (Barnett) Ricker, in-laws Lawrence and Irena Barnhart and son Tommy Barnhart.
She was appreciated for her chicken and dumplings and vegetable beef soup by family and friends.
Services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, on Saturday August 27, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, followed immediately by the funeral service. Interment will take place afterwards in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri located at 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202, or charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the Barnhart family.
