Norma Louise Clark was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A memorial going home service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 West Rollins Road, Columbia, MO with Pastor Brian Thieme officiating.
Norma was born July 28, 1932 in Bloomington, IL, to Ray and Clare Pils Lartz. She was united in holy matrimony to Robert H. Clark on June 26, 1954. Their marriage was blessed with four sons, James, Daniel, David and Christopher.
She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, graduating in 1954 from Washington University in St. Louis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. While in college, she met her husband of 68 years on a blind date on Leap Year night, 1952.
Upon graduation from college, they married in St. Petersburg, FL, while Bob was in pilot training in the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force, they lived in San Angelo, TX, and at Fort Bragg, NC. After Bob's USAF service was completed, they lived in Florissant, MO, Beloit, WI, Stevensville, MI, and Freeport, IL, moving to Columbia, MO, in 1975.
Norma was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. While a member here at Trinity Lutheran, she served on the Altar Guild, taught Sunday School, worked at the Trinity Lutheran Child Learning Center, and was a member of the Mary-Martha Guild. She was a happy homemaker, enjoying cooking, gardening, and her family.
She is survived by her husband Bob, four sons, fifteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The eldest son James lives with his wife Lynne in Dallas TX. Their children are Nicholas Clark, Heather (Lance) Lynn, Lauren, Alexander, and Jonathan Clark. Son Daniel lives with his wife Nancy in Columbia, MO. Their children are Michelle Clark, Drew (Rachel) Clark, Zachary (Kayla) Clark and Oliver (Miranda) Clark. Son David lives in Longmont, CO with his wife Debbie. Their children are Benjamin Clark, Joshua (Alicia) Clark, Matthew (Ryan) Clark, and Rachel (Matt) Koen. The youngest son, Christopher, lives in Houston, TX. His daughters are Sevi and Sydney. Great grandchildren are Amelie, Adelaide, Ariel, Emmett and Noa.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ray Lartz of Bloomington, IL.
Memorials may be left to the Trinity Lutheran Child Learning Center.
