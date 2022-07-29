Norma Louise Clark

Norma Louise Clark was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

A memorial going home service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 West Rollins Road, Columbia, MO with Pastor Brian Thieme officiating.

