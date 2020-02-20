Norma Sue (Jones) Brewer, 88, of Columbia passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2020.
Sue was born in Kennett Feb. 22, 1931. She graduated from Kennett High School and continued her education at Cottey College in 1949. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Arkansas State College, now known as Arkansas State University.
Sue was married to Jerry Alan Brewer Dec. 25, 1950. They moved to Cardwell to raise their three children until they moved to Columbia in 1974.
Sue was passionate about being an elementary school teacher. She taught second grade at Midway Heights Elementary School for the majority of her career. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge, reading, traveling and constantly learning about world history. She was also actively involved in the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Missouri Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel and the Missouri United Methodist Church, including their Searcy-Feely Circle. On Sept. 17, 2019, Sue received a Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Service to Public Education and was bestowed the title of Professor Emeritus from Boone County Unit of Missouri Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel. Sue was a strong, determined and passionate woman who cared deeply for anyone that she met in her life.
Sue is survived by her three children, Mark Alan Brewer, Mary Melissa (Brewer) Davis, Jeffrey Montgomery Brewer; two granddaughters, Erica Lee Martin and Scarlett Marylee Davis; and one great grandson, Jesse Alan Martin, and many other family and friends.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Alan Brewer; her father Herbert Leo Jones; her mother Mary Inez (Freeman) Jones; her sister Margaret Ann Ray; and her brother Herbert “Sonny” Luther Jones.
The family of Norma Sue Brewer wishes to thank Midway Heights Elementary, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Missouri Retired Teachers Association and the Missouri United Methodist Church for the wonderful memories and purpose they gave her.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at McMurry chapel in the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St. The funeral will follow at 10 a.m. Burial Services will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cardwell Cemetery P.O. Box 482 Cardwell, MO 63829.