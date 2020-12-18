Olline Agnes Branson, 85, of Columbia passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center. She was born Aug. 10, 1935, in St. James, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Tungate) Oaker. Cremation arrangements will be handled by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Olline Agnes Branson, Aug. 10, 1935 — Dec. 17, 2020
- Columbia Cremation Care Center
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries free of charge: family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories.