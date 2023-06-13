Ora Lee Epperson, age 92, of Columbia, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 27, 1930 in Boone County, Missouri, the daughter of Herman and Myra Belle (Garrett) Nichols.
Ora was an accountant at the University of Missouri until her retirement, and then she continued to work part time for KOMU.
Ora enjoyed traveling and loved her pets.
She is survived by her two daughters: Vicky Epperson and Debbie Epperson, both of Columbia; and many nieces, nephews, and family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Myra Belle Nichols; her husband, James Ray Epperson Jr.; and her son John Epperson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Boulevard, Columbia, MO 65202.
