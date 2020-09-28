Orville Herbert Wiechert, 89, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Mr. Wiechert was born May 11, 1931, at his parents’ home. His parents, Herbert Wiechert and Dora Katherine (Bultmann) Wiechert, lived near Wakenda, Missouri. He graduated from Wakenda High School in 1949 and started his advanced education in Maryville, Missouri.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War, during which he was awarded the Bronze Star. He served until 1954.
Returning from the war, he met and married Fannie Marie Williams on Oct. 2, 1955. Orville obtained a position with Montgomery Ward in Carrollton, Missouri, and was promoted to assistant manager when they transferred him to Concordia, Kansas. From this union, two daughters, Lou Ann McArtor and Sandra Eileen Karas, were born.
Orville introduced the first 10-yard concrete mixer to Missouri when he opened his ready-mix plant in Marshall. Orville also developed Leawood and Sunrise Estates Subdivisions in Marshall. He poured more than 3,000 foundations for homes and businesses. He built a stable at their home in rural Marshall, raising and showing American Saddlebred horses. He introduced a 2-year-old stallion who placed fifth on the stallion ratings of the American Saddlebred Horse Association, which he held for 25 years.
In 1994, they moved to Columbia, where he developed Evergreen Acres Subdivision. He resided in the subdivision until his death. He built several of the homes in the subdivision.
In addition to his wife, Fannie, and daughters, Lou Ann and Sandra Eileen, he is survived by his brother Ervin of Albuquerque, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Joe McArtor, wife Stephanie and their children, Hannah, Paige and Justin, Wesley McArtor, wife Sharlene and their children, Zain and Braden, Scott McArtor, wife Shawnta and their children, Lloyd and M’Kenzie, and Leah Marie Holcomb, husband Toby and their children, Rylan and Aurora; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Wiechert and sister Geneva Grimpo.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a member. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time for the services. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall.
Memorials and family choice is in care of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at bachyager.com.