Ovie Lee Stidham Jr. passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 75 years old. He was 75 years old. Always quick to offer a helping hand, Lee loved people, and he loved cars. So it was natural that he established Lee’s Tire Company in 1970, and Lee’s University Garage in 1994. He remained active in both businesses as CEO until his death. Friends, customers, business associates and anybody within earshot of radio and television know the slogan, “If it’s round and rubber, Lee’s sells it.”
Born in Columbia, Missouri, Lee was a lifelong resident of Boone County. He graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1964. He married Gail Stevens in Bowling Green on August 11, 1967. Gail survives at their home.
Lee was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hosting Mizzou tailgate parties. He was an active member of the Missouri Rural Crisis Center and he supported and attended Farm Aid. He was a member of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, the Missouri Special Sportsman’s Association, and was the first sponsor of Whitetails Unlimited in Boone County. He and Gail enjoyed traveling, and spent recent winters in Arizona.
He was a member of Jehovah’s Witness Hallsville Kingdom Hall.
Lee is survived by one sister, Donna Sue (Art) Gettman, Columbia; a brother Allen (Becky) Stidham, Columbia; his son, Shawn (Cheris) Stidham, his daughter Melanie (Jeffry)Paige; grandsons Dylan Lee Stidham (Lauren), Austin Drake Stidham, Evan Shawn Stidham, Alexander Lee Paige and Houston Matthew Paige, several nieces and nephews. When Lee wasn’t spending quality time with his grandsons, you could find him doting on three loving granddogs, Beau, Atlas and Jango, or tinkering in his shed.
A zoom Memorial service will be held on October 10 at 2 pm. Zoom ID#87206660843. Password: Hallsville
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 16 at 6895 E. Schooler Road, Centralia.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Lee Stidham Automotive Scholarship Fund, 1403 Business Loop 70 East Columbia, Mo 65240.