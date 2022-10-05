Pat was born October 6, 1942, in Adair Co. MO. to Harold E. and Juanita Gregory Hediger. She attended both Gates and McKim rural elementary schools and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1960. Receiving undergraduate degrees from, Truman State University and a Master’s Degree in Art History from the University of Missouri, Pat taught studio art, English and social studies in the Kansas City and Columbia, MO. areas for 12 years.

In 1966, Pat married R. Kenneth Hutchinson. After 4 years in the Kansas City area, they moved to Columbia in 1970, where Ken accepted an administrative position with the University of MO. For the following 16 years, Pat became fulltime Mom to their three children; Gregory Parks, 1971, Rebecca Lynn, 1975 and Myra Elizabeth, 1979. During these years Pat volunteered for University, community, church activities and happily, because of Ken’s annual business trips, the family would load into their big “Ram” van for amazing “Road Trips” to all parts of the USA. Pat enjoyed the summer days of these years, planting, harvesting, preserving and sharing crops from her huge vegetable garden. Pat and Ken recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.

