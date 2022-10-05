Pat was born October 6, 1942, in Adair Co. MO. to Harold E. and Juanita Gregory Hediger. She attended both Gates and McKim rural elementary schools and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1960. Receiving undergraduate degrees from, Truman State University and a Master’s Degree in Art History from the University of Missouri, Pat taught studio art, English and social studies in the Kansas City and Columbia, MO. areas for 12 years.
In 1966, Pat married R. Kenneth Hutchinson. After 4 years in the Kansas City area, they moved to Columbia in 1970, where Ken accepted an administrative position with the University of MO. For the following 16 years, Pat became fulltime Mom to their three children; Gregory Parks, 1971, Rebecca Lynn, 1975 and Myra Elizabeth, 1979. During these years Pat volunteered for University, community, church activities and happily, because of Ken’s annual business trips, the family would load into their big “Ram” van for amazing “Road Trips” to all parts of the USA. Pat enjoyed the summer days of these years, planting, harvesting, preserving and sharing crops from her huge vegetable garden. Pat and Ken recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Though their three children now have other addresses, Pat, Ken, Greg, Becca and Myra, delighted in their fifty year-long mailing address, fancying themselves most fortunate of Hobbits, to live at 1419 “CountrySHIRE.” Seven grandchildren (Sophia, Luka, Vander, Gilam, Gabriel, Gregor and Patrick), daughter in law Maya (Tomadze), and two sons in law, John Cardwell and Auben Galloway, enjoyed wonderful times at the “Shire.” Pat felt blessed that children all lived close, insuring many memorable family weekends and Holidays.
First Baptist Church of Columbia was important to the Hutchinsons. For more than thirty years, Pat served on and led various committees and Boards, including terms as Deacon, Missions and Women of the Church Chairperson. She taught Sunday school, sponsored youth groups and directed church and community efforts involving local and international relief.
From 1994 to 2010, Pat worked with Columbia educators, business persons and physicians, through ACTS, (A Call to Serve) a non for profit organization, founded by Dr. Trish Blair, to meet critical needs in the newly independent Republic of Georgia (after the 1991 collapse of the Former Soviet Union). Pat and her family hosted Georgian educators, physicians and students. She helped coordinated relief efforts for Georgian communities and assisted Georgian guests with local health, education and business issues. With help from ACTS, friends and her church community, Pat developed a scholarship program with Columbia College for Georgian students, and established a ‘Sister-City” Art Cultural Exchange between Kutaisi, GE and Columbia, MO. One perfect fit, Zaza Tugushi, stayed with us, graduating from Hickman High School, Columbia College, and the University of Missouri. Zaza and his family have resided in Columbia for 24 years and remain part of our family.
Acting as activities Director for the first American-Georgian diabetic Camp located in Bakuriani, a mountain village near the Capital city of Tbilisi, Pat traveled to The Republic of Georgia for three weeks each summer for 13 years. Her photograph above was taken in the Caucasus Mountains in Georgia. The flowers in the photo were picked and given to her by one of the camp children.
In 1999 Pat was invited to represent Mid-West Art Educators at the “People to People” International Educational Conference in Beijing, China.
Beginning with the death of her father, 2007, until the death of her Mother, 2019, Pat committed herself to the last item on her “Bucket List,” owning and managing Angus cow/calf herds.
Pat died unexpectedly on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the University hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her aforementioned family and a younger brother, Ronald Hediger, of Columbia. Pat will be buried in the Columbia Cemetery on October 6th, her 80th birthday. At Pat’s instruction, there will be a grave-side service for family only. The Reverend Robert Hutchinson (nephew) will officiate, with Krista Jennings (niece) providing music. She also instructed that we have a great dinner on her behalf, with toasts to our life together. Memorials may be provided to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org.
Pat also asked for her statement to family and all who cared, be part of her obituary. “I AM SO SORRY I HAD TO LEAVE YOU. I AM IN A NEW LIFE, AND STILL LOVING YOU. EVEN THOUGH WE CANNOT SEE EACH OTHER, YOU CAN FEEL ME NEAR YOU AND PRAYERS TO GOD ARE ON MY LIPS FOR YOU.
Arrangements are under the care of Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO.