Pat Brumbach, 88, of Columbia, MO passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Lenoir Woods. Private graveside services will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lenoir Woods.
Pat was born Feb. 5, 1932 in Reading, PA to Oscar and Hazel Homan Rittle. She married Mark Brumbach in Reading, PA. She worked several years in a clerical position for Carpenter-Seals and the IRS. She and Mark also enjoyed working the counter at their local Pizza Hut and meeting those customers. Pat was more than a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a spitfire full of jokes to make you laugh. She spoke fondly of her beloved dog Candy, who we believe greeted her with a wagging tail at the gates of Heaven. Her legacy of laughter and energy will live on forever.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Brumbach; her son, Scott (Ellen) Brumbach of Lake St. Louis, MO; her granddaughters, Rachel (Brandon) Harsell of Dardenne Prairie, MO and Allison (Nick) Boss of Defiance, MO; great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Geri (Eddie) Esser of Reading, PA and sister Shirley Moore of Elizabethtown, PA; many nieces and nephews; and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, George Rittle.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.
