Patricia (Pat) Ann Fox passed away on October 17, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. She was born in 1933 in Gary, Indiana to Eugene and Effie Laney.
Pat graduated from Crown Point High School in Indiana and attended Hanover College where received a Bachelor of Science in Education, specializing in Elementary Education.
She married Gary Fox in 1955 and lived in Indianapolis where their children, Beth and David, were born.
In 1967 they moved to Columbia where she taught at Fairview and Two Mile Prairie Elementary schools and taught piano lessons. She retired from teaching after 20 years with the Columbia Public Schools.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, King’s Daughters, and a Show Me State Games volunteer.
Pat is survived by her daughter Beth (Richard) Walter, son David (Jana) Fox, grandson Dustin (Erin) Fox, granddaughters Kaia Fox and Sophie Walter, grandson Sam Walter, great grandchildren Jacqueline and Ian Fox, and niece Sheri Laney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Fox.
Services for Pat will be at 10:00 am, October 29th, 2022 at The First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St., Columbia, Missouri.
Memorial contributions can be made to The First Presbyterian Church or The Alzheimer’s Association of Central Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.