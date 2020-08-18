Patricia Ann Miller, 75, of Springfield, originally of Columbia, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Cox Medical Center.
She was born March 16, 1945, in Columbia to James and Goldie (Crews) Nichols.
Patricia worked at A.B. Chance for some years, but her true calling was taking care of others and, therefore, she became a home health aide.
Patricia was a loving foster parent. She was a resident of the Stewart-Parker Townhomes (formerly Columbia Housing Authority Apartments) for over 20 years, prior to moving to Springfield. She enjoyed working in her yard.
While living in Columbia, she won the “Best Looking Yard” award two different years and was always worried about “getting her plants watered.”
Patricia took great pride in her community and donated food and clothing to local charities. She also donated her time at C.H.A., The Wardrobe and local food pantries. She loved visiting the Salvation Army.
Patricia enjoyed listening to music on KJLU/88.9 FM on Sunday mornings. She would sit on her front porch and talk with friends for hours. Patricia was very creative with her home projects and had to paint everything. She had a knack for always saying exactly what was on her mind. When her daughter got married, she told everyone that it was “our wedding.” She also loved to sew and bake and was known as “The Cookie and Candy Lady” in the neighborhood.
Patricia is survived by her children: William Fountain Jr. (Janet) and Bridgett Dunn (Roy) all of Springfield; Brian Fountain (Cassie) of Mexico; Richard Fountain of Des Moines; Alana Fountain of Columbia; sister, Maxine (Davenport) Martin of Stockton, California; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Vincent Fountain; three brothers and two sisters.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a Homegoing Celebration at noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at New Richland Baptist Church Cemetery in Fulton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com