Patricia (Patsy) Regan Brown, 95, of Columbia passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at The Neighborhoods.

Patricia was born in 1927 in Columbia, the daughter of M.J. “Pat” Regan and Evelyn “Vic” Regan. On August 6, 1949 she was united in marriage to Edmond “Ed” Brown who preceded her in death.

