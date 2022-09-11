Patricia (Patsy) Regan Brown, 95, of Columbia passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at The Neighborhoods.
Patricia was born in 1927 in Columbia, the daughter of M.J. “Pat” Regan and Evelyn “Vic” Regan. On August 6, 1949 she was united in marriage to Edmond “Ed” Brown who preceded her in death.
Patricia was a graduate of Hickman High School and earned an associate degree from Christian (Columbia) College. She graduated from University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics. She was employed by Stephens College after graduation. She worked hard for many years as a loving wife and mother. Later she held a position with the University as the Coordinator of the Chancellor’s Residence under Chancellor Barbara Uehling. Patsy was active in Delta Gamma Sorority, PEO, King’s Daughters and served as a docent at the Museum of Art and Archeology. She and Ed were founding members of the Trinity Presbyterian Church and Patsy was known to bring fresh flowers to the church on a regular basis. She enjoyed playing tennis and bridge with her friends. She enjoyed traveling throughout this country and abroad.
Patricia is survived by her children: Patrick (Meg) Brown, Lee (Vicki) Brown, Karen Brown (Jim Bolli), five grandchildren: Aaron Bolli; Chrissy Brown, Jessica Brown, Ryan (Carrie) Brown and Kara (Eric) Miedema; two nieces: Rebecca Keever and Elizabeth Regan, one nephew: Michael Regan; seven great grandchildren and a great great grandson along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Patsy is also survived by her dear friend, tennis partner and travelling companion: Richard Dohm. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one brother: Dr. William Regan of Richmond, VA.
Private family graveside services will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 21st at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Columbia, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 West Rollins Rd., Columbia, MO 65203