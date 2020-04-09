Patricia M. Melton passed away peacefully, joined by her Lord at 7:30 a.m. April 8, 2020.
Pat was born Dec. 12, 1926. She was “forever young” in her thoughts and deeds. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
She married John M. Folson in 1950, who preceded her in death. They had two daughters, Kathy Hauswirth and Debbie Neal of Columbia, who survive her. She is also survived by one niece, Janet Hagedorn of Washington, Missouri; two nephews, Michael and Patrick Flanagan of Jefferson City; five grand nieces, Clara, Erin, Molly, Maggie and Sean; one grandnephew, Alec; and two step-daughters, Rocky and Tammy.
Pat was born in Linn, Missouri, to Clara L. Turner and Arthur J. Flanagan, both of whom preceded her in death, as did her brother, A.J. Flanagan of Linn. After graduation, Pat worked for the Missouri Department of Insurance in Jefferson City, as legal secretary for Warren D. Welliver, attorney at law, and later spent many happy years serving in administrative duties for G.H. “Bus” Entsminger at the Mizzou Alumni Association.
She later moved to Pennsylvania to join a fundraising program for the American Baptist Convention in Valley Forge. Upon her return to Missouri, she served in administration and public relations for the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation, managed a mobile glaucoma detection program and traveled to many areas of the state for this sight-saving program. She remained at the foundation for 19 ½ years until her retirement. She loved the Lions of Missouri and they loved her.
She remarried (first in the 1960’s) Paul D. Melton on Jan. 8, 2000 and he preceded her in death Jan. 31, 2010. Pat used to say she “always colored outside the lines” and she believed that it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you … it’s what you leave behind you when you go. She left a lot of love behind.
Pat loved animals and was ardent supporter of animal rights. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Columbia Second Chance.
