Patricia Carol Moore, 64, of Columbia died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.
Patricia was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 24, 1955, to Timothy and Annie Lee (Creath) Shanks.
She was raised in Kansas City and graduated from Lincoln High School in Kansas City. She went on to attend Kansas City Business College, Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley and Columbia College.
Patricia was a medical assistant, office manager and owner of Gentle Hands Daycare, where she received a “Top Business Owner” award.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, art, painting, dancing and singing.
The things she held most dear were her relationship with Christ, her family and holidays. She was a nurturer and a caretaker of anyone she met.
She will be missed by her children, Lolitha Rivers of Atlanta, Wythinna Moore of St. Louis, Timothy Moore of Columbia and Andcia Thomas of Columbia; her siblings, Michael Rainer, Joseph Rainer, Linda Parks, Belinda Lockridge, Lucinda Jacobs and Latrice Jackson; her grandchildren, Sasha, Ciera, Shaquala, Da’Journay, Malik, Tim’Mesha, Myriah, Victoria, Naizira, Timothy, Zahmir and Ahmaj; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Marvin Creath.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Monument of Grace Church of God in Christ, 700 W. Sexton Road, Columbia, MO 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.