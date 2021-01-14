Patricia “Pat” Ann Nelson (née Vance), of Columbia, MO passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the age of 80 at University Hospital after a long battle with several chronic illnesses.
Pat and her twin brother Robert “Bob” Thomas Vance were born to parents Elmer and Maude Vance in St. Louis, MO on August 29, 1940. She grew up in south St. Louis and attended Cleveland High School. She later earned her Associate degree in Early Childhood Development from State Fair Community College in 1982. She married Robert A. Nelson in St. Louis, MO, on April 3, 1965.
Pat is survived by her husband, Robert A. Nelson; her children, William (Sarah) Nelson and Catherine Zacharias; her grandchildren Zach (Keri) Michael, Amanda (Keith) Michael, and Olivia Zacharias; great grandchildren, Samantha, Emery, Makayla, and AJ; her twin brother Robert “Bob” (Susan) Vance; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer James Thomas Vance and Maude Avril Vance (Knox).
Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. on February 6, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services. Funeral Services will immediately follow. A virtual service will be available.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at parkermillard.com.