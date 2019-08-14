Patricia “Pat” Griffitt, 79, of Harrisburg passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the service begins.
Pat was born on January 13, 1940, in Carter County to Clyde and Esther Koogler Neal; they preceded her in death. On February 21, 1956, she married Grover “Sonny” Griffitt in Marshall; he preceded her in death on January 15, 2018. Pat loved to sew, knit and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat is survived by a son, Richard (Jenifer) Griffitt of Lincoln; a daughter-in-law, Shelia Griffitt of Harrisburg; a brother, Jerry of Corder; sister, June of Higginsville; two grandchildren, Amanda Olesen and Jeremiah Griffitt; and four great-grandchildren, Zane, Zachary, Zerze and Sylas.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Griffitt, on February 25, 2017; and five siblings, Butch, Dick, Bill, Shirley and Dean.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Diabetes Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. , Columbia, MO 65202. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.