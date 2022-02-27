Patricia “Trish” Moreau passed away February 23, 2022. Trish was born, August 14, 1948, in Boone County to the late Elmo and Betty (Cornelius) Taylor. She attended Hickman High School and graduated in 1966. Trish married Leigh Moreau in 1966 and celebrated 55 years together. Trish worked at Lari’s florist for many years as a bookkeeper.
Trish is survived by her husband, brother; J.T. (Deb) Taylor, nephews; Bryan and John Taylor and niece; Amy Gott.
A celebration of Trish’s life will be held at a later date, when the weather is warmer.
Memorial donations can be made to Coyote Hills, 9501 W. Coyote Hill Rd. PO Box 1. Harrisburg, MO 65256 or to Mobility Worldwide MO, 4825 E. Meyer, Columbia, MO 65201.
Please visit www.memroialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com to leave condolences and check for updated service information.