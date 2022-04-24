Patricia Ann (Grove) Weaver passed quietly to her new heavenly life on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Pat was born on April 30, 1928 to James C. and Mildred E. “Polly” (O’Keefe) Grove in Springfield, Illinois. She was a graduate of Ball Township High School in Chatham, where she enjoyed choir, played the alto saxophone and piano, and was a cheerleader. She met James F. “Jim” Weaver in high school, and they were sweethearts all through school (and all of their life), and they married on June 6, 1948 in Southern View, IL.
After Jim’s time in the Army, they settled back in Glenarm, IL on a farm for several years. Following Jim’s career, the family moved to Vermillion, SD in 1965, then to St. Paul, MN in 1969. Through these moves, Pat was Jim’s number one supporter, settling the family in their new homes and becoming involved in the community. She was a stay-at-home mom until they lived in St. Paul, where Pat got her realtor’s license and became a successful real estate agent, something she enjoyed so much. When the family moved to Columbia in 1973, she did not pursue real estate, but was involved in many organizations, including the League of Women Voters, Republican Women, Voluntary Action Center, and the United Way. Pat and Jim were active members of the Missouri United Methodist Church, and Pat was a member of the Breakfast Circle, and later, the Gibson Circle. Pat was a member of the Hazel Ebert Circle of King’s Daughters until her death, and served on the home board for several terms. For her second career, Pat learned the tax business and worked as a tax preparer at H&R Block. Pat and Jim moved back to St. Paul, MN in 1980, for Jim’s career with 3M, but Jim then resigned from 3M and they returned to Columbia, and bought Benton-Hecht Moving & Storage. Pat got her third career learning and running the moving business along with Jim. When they sold the business, they moved to a 40-acre farm north of Columbia, and came full circle, living the country life and raising cattle. Pat loved mowing on the riding lawnmower and planting flowers. Her other favorite things were remodeling and redecorating their houses; decorating for the seasons and holidays; doing counted cross stitch; antiquing (they had booths at two antique malls); and shopping — she was always up for a shopping trip! Pat and Jim enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and traveled frequently. Some of Pat’s last words were “we had fun”, and that was the truth.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; by their infant son, James; their son Mark; her sister, Nancy Jane, and brothers, David and Jim. She is survived by children Barb and Van Nixon, David and Laurie Weaver, and daughter-in-law Tina and Troy Shoop. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the King’s Daughters Home, 620 W Boulevard St, Mexico MO 65265. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Missouri United Methodist Church in McMurry Chapel, followed by a time of fellowship at 11:00.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com